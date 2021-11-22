Obituary: Beverly, Marcella June

Proverbs 31;28-31 says, “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all. Favour is deceitful, and beauty if vain; but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.

Our family is honored to announce that Heaven has a new angel, Marcella June Beverly. She was a blessing to all for 90 years until she answered the Lord’s call on Saturday, November 20, 2021, and peacefully entered His arms with her sister, Willa Covert at her side.

She was born September 23, 1931, to Cecil and Blanch Stark of Clendenin. She was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, known as Maw Maw, and aunt. She treasured her husband, children, grandson and great-grandson, nieces, and nephews. She cherished every moment with them.

She was a member of Cross Lanes Bible Church in Cross Lanes, WV. Before moving to Charleston, she was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna, WV for twenty-four years. While at Fellowship, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and worked with the Angel Tree Program, which she dearly loved. She would take children shopping to purchase gifts for their families. She drove a school bus when she resided in Florida and worked for the telephone company from which she retired.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lyle Beverly of sixty-nine years. Her son, David Lyle Beverly, her parents, Cecil and Blanch Stark, her mother and father-in-law, Onnie and Flora Beverly, brothers, Rex Stark, Thomas Stark and Paul Stark, and wife Janet. Sisters, Sylvia Stark, Maxine (Bob) Hammack, Sister and brother-in-law, Sharlotte (Joe) Beverly, Ruby (Bill) Harris, Dorothy Cunningham, Margaret (Chuck) Richardson. Brother-in-law Darrell Covert.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are her son Wayne Alan Beverly (Tami), daughter-in-law Pam Beverly, Grandson Craig Alan Beverly (Cierra), special granddaughter, Ashley Craft (Cierra’s sister), great-grandson Cole Wayne Beverly, Sisters, Willa Jean Covert, Doris Davis (Paul), Shirley Dissen (Jim), and many nieces and nephews. Mom. Dad and David are now reunited in Heaven with the Lord and many other family members and friends. She will be missed by many, but those who know the Lord as their Savior will be able to meet her again and live together for eternity.

We want to give special thanks to the staff at the Wyngate Senior Living Community for their care and patience with mom during her time there since September 23, 2019. They were so kind and loving to her. We also want to thank the Nurses, Doctors, and Staff at Camden Clark Medical Center, Room 196, for their care and patience with her as well.

Mom, Maw Maw, We love and miss you and will see you again.

Wayne, Tami, Craig, Cierra, Ashley, Cole, Pam.

Services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor David Nutt officiating. Burial will be in the K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Per her request, visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

