Obituary: Buskirk, Charles “Larry”

Charles “Larry” Buskirk, 82, of Vienna went to be with the Lord after a short illness at the Parkersburg Care Center on November 17, 2021.

He was born May 5, 1939, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Charles and Alberta Lenora Treadway Buskirk. Larry worked for Mountain State Steel for 23 years and Rhodes Trailers. He enjoyed NASCAR, Western-themed movies, and walking. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Vienna.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Melissa A. Weiford of Vienna; two sons, Timothy M. Buskirk (Karen) of Williamstown and Jeff M. Buskirk (Beckey) of Florida; a step-daughter, Regina Bailey; step-son, David Bailey (Mary Ann); a brother, Steve Buskirk; grandchildren, Shawn Buskirk, Ashley Buskirk, Sarah Stump (Drew), Kyle Weiford (Darlene), Katelyn Reynolds (Andrew), Colby Buskirk and Cadi Buskirk; step-grandchildren, David Bailey, Jr., Christopher Bailey, Heather Bartlett, and Misty Bailey; great-grandchildren, Emma Stump, Olivia Stump, Lily Weiford, Silas Reynolds and Reese Reynolds; step-great-grandchildren, Devon Garlow, Thomas and Kenna McGary, Cadalina and Mikey McGary, Francis and Fox Shepard, and Sydney Bailey; Larry’s first wife, Linda Chancey, daughter-in-law, Julie Miller (Steve) and Larry’s companion, Nancy Watson.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his second wife, Florence M. Buskirk; brother, Ronnie Buskirk; granddaughter, Jade Buskirk; step-son, Rick Bailey; and his beloved pet, Cookie.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Scott Capple officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.