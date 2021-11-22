Advertisement

Obituary: Cade, Gary Michael

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Gary Michael Cade, 74, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 21, 2021, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Gary was the son of William Maxi Cade and Gladys Marie Cade (Terrell).

He loved fishing, collecting items, and mining for gemstones. He worked in the concrete industry and was a foreman for Matthews Gibraltar Mausoleum Construction.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Bill Cade and Robert Lewis, his sisters Debra Jean and Connie Lynn.

Gary is survived by several nieces and nephews including, Tamera Johnson (Steve) of Lowell, OH, Daniel Cade (Sherry) of Belleville, WV, Lori Ruble (Jeff) of Walker, WV, and a very special cousin, Judy Sheppard (Larry) of Parkersburg, WV.

There will be no funeral services.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

