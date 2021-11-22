Obituary: Carver, Kenneth N.

Kenneth N. Carver, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on November 8, 2021, at his home. He was born on December 6, 1929, in Marietta, Ohio, the only son of H. Norval and Freda Becker Carver.

Kenny was a 1948 graduate of Marietta High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, and served aboard the USS Sierra.

On December 29, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Frances West. Upon his discharge from the Navy, the family returned to Marietta. Shortly thereafter Kenny joined his dad in the family business, Carver’s Electric, Plumbing, and Heating. He was a member of IBEW Local #972 and retired in 2018 at the age of 89. He loved doing electrical work and was a familiar, friendly face to many homes and businesses in the Marietta community.

Kenny was the proud father of five daughters: Karen (David) Drennen, Kathy (Don) Maxon, Kimberly (David) Koon, Konnie (Steve) Yoho, and Kristina (TR) Davis. His only son, Kenneth, Jr., died in infancy and was there to welcome his dad into Heaven.

He was a proud and fun Grandpa to Kenny (Tara) Drennen, Kasey (Michele)Drennen, DJ (Beth) Maxon, Dustin (Kate) Maxon, Darcie (Bruce) Dye, Scott (Shannon) Koon, Kelli (Lars) Mahler, Andy Deer, Cory (Amy) Deer, Cortney Ours, Jaxson Yoho, Nathan Stalnaker, and Trey Davis. There are also twelve great-grandchildren to continue his legacy: Liam and Brody Drennen; Mollie and Megan Maxon; Ethan, Asher, Owen, and Ella Maxon; Maxon Dye; Grayson Koon; and Jack and Lily Mahler.

In addition to his parents and son, Kenny was preceded in death by his four sisters, Helen Carpenter, Loretta Steed, Marilyn Lyon, and Carolyn Friends, as well as a grandson, Jason Deer.

Kenny spent his spare time golfing, attending Nascar races and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was the onsite comedian at family gatherings, and his pranks and jokes will be greatly missed.

He was an active member of Evergreen Bible Church, where he served in many positions. Singing was one of his passions. He sang in the church choir and earlier in his life had sung tenor in the gospel quartet called The Disciples. He loved the Lord and had a desire for others to know His Savior.

A private service was held for the immediate family. There will be a public memorial service on Saturday, December 4, at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Bible Church in Williamstown, WV. The family would like to invite all friends and family to share in this celebration of Kenny’s life.

Kenny was one of a kind.., loved by many. His wife and daughters were blessed to have him in their lives. He will be greatly missed and we look forward to the day when our family circle will no longer be broken.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that all donations be made to the Evergreen Bible Church Elevator Fund, a project which was near and dear to Kenny.

