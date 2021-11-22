Obituary: Chapman, Julie M

Julie Marie Chapman, 46, of Spencer, died November 16, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington.

She was born October 4, 1975, at Spencer the daughter of Dale Chapman of Pink and the late Barbara Louis Rea Chapman.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Chapman.

Survivors, in addition to her father, include her husband, Jeff Miller of Spencer; son, Daniel King of Marietta, Ohio; brothers, James Chapman and Eddie Chapman.

Julie was a homemaker. Her pastimes included cross stitching, spending time with family, and caring for animals.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is handling the arrangements for her cremation.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

