Obituary: Cody, Barbara Kay

Barbara Kay Cody, 81, of Marietta passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her home. She was born February 26, 1940, in Uniontown, PA, a daughter of Delbert and Pauline McElroy Rankin. She was a private-duty health care worker.

Barbara married James E. Cody who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ronald (Marion) Cody of Newport and daughter Brenda L. Farnsworth of Marietta; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with one due in April, one great, great-grandchild due in May, brother Thomas Rankin of Tipton, OH, 2 sisters, Sandra Hamilton of Louisville, KY and Deborah Cain of Marietta, several nieces, nephews and friends, Janet Wells, Deloris Brooks, and many others.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son James Cody, 2 daughters Judy and Carolyn Cody, grandson Ronald A. Cody, 2 brothers, Delbert and Phillip Rankin and son-in-law Bradley Farnsworth.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Nov. 22) at 12:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 until 12:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

