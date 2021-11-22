Advertisement

Obituary: Cody, Barbara Kay

Barbara Kay Cody obit
Barbara Kay Cody obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Kay Cody, 81, of Marietta passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her home.  She was born February 26, 1940, in Uniontown, PA, a daughter of Delbert and Pauline McElroy Rankin.  She was a private-duty health care worker.

Barbara married James E. Cody who preceded her in death.  She is survived by her son Ronald (Marion) Cody of Newport and daughter Brenda L. Farnsworth of Marietta; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with one due in April, one great, great-grandchild due in May, brother Thomas Rankin of Tipton, OH, 2 sisters, Sandra Hamilton of Louisville, KY and Deborah Cain of Marietta, several nieces, nephews and friends, Janet Wells, Deloris Brooks, and many others.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son James Cody, 2 daughters Judy and Carolyn Cody, grandson Ronald A. Cody, 2 brothers, Delbert and Phillip Rankin and son-in-law Bradley Farnsworth.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Nov. 22) at 12:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 until 12:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officer charged in domestic dispute
Route 14
Route 14 crash stops traffic
Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil held for Transgender Day of Remembrance
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Buck season starts Monday
Upcoming buck hunting season starts Monday

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vincent, Everett Paul
Margie Ellen Bennett Roberts obit
Obituary: Roberts, Margie Ellen (Bennett)
Pearl Marie Watson obit
Obituary: Watson, Pearl Marie
Roxie Jane Martin obit
Obituary: Martin, Roxie Jane
Marcella June Beverly obit
Obituary: Beverly, Marcella June