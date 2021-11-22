Obituary: Dean, Juda B.

Juda B. Dean, 82, of Parkersburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Cedar Grove Assisting Living Facility surrounded by her loving husband, Howard C. Dean Sr., and family.

Juda was born March 24, 1939, in Huntington, WV. She spent most of her life as a resident of Parkersburg, WV, where she and her husband raised their family. Howard and Juda were married on December 31, 1957, and were married for 63 wonderful years.

Juda was preceded in death by her parents, Doliver and Lena Brumfield Wilson; several siblings, and one grandson, TJ Ruble.

Juda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother throughout her life. She is survived by her husband, Howard C. Dean Sr.; four children and their spouses: Janet (Robert) Gibbs Jr., Howard C. (Monica) Dean Jr., John (Sherri) Dean, and Cathy (Joseph) Allen.

Juda leaves behind six loving grandchildren: Amy Smith, Taran Dean, Jacob Allen, Benjamin Allen, Sydney Dean, and Kaleb Dean. Plus, nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Ralph Tisdale officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Cedar Grove and Amedisys Hospice for helping Juda through her final days.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.