Obituary: Griggs, Ronald William

Ronald William Griggs, 61, of Washington, WV died November 18, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Ron was born April 26, 1960, in Wooster, OH, and was the son of the late Jerry Wayne and Florence M. Foutty Griggs.

Ron worked as an auto technician for the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority. He was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church in south Parkersburg. Ron enjoyed listening to and singing Gospel music and loved MOPAR cars.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Kim Griggs; daughters Michelle Griggs of Washington and Kitty Sams of Pennsboro, WV; granddaughter Topanga Burkhammer and grandson Cody Sams; brothers Kevin Griggs (Janet) of Coolville, OH and Gary Griggs (Donna) of Cincinnati, OH; a niece Jennifer and nephews Jared, Cullen, and Dakota.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Mike Griggs.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday, November 23, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Wayne Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.