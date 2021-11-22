Obituary: Hardway, James “Jim” Preston

James “Jim” Preston Hardway, 63, of Parkersburg passed away on Sunday, November 21 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark from complications due to Covid.

He was born on February 14, 1958, to the late Delta Katherine Hardway (née White) and Brooks Hardway. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Coleman K. Hardway and Carmel B. Hardway.

Jim was a 1976 graduate of Wirt County High School and worked as an automotive mechanic until he retired in 2020 from D & L Motors in Palestine, WV. Jim spent his life doing what he loved most--working on cars. A gifted auto mechanic, Jim was the go-to person when it came to diagnosing mechanical problems. His career spanned more than 50 years and his knowledge of his craft was known and respected by all who knew him. Jim was a life-long devotee of the Ford Mustang and maintained a classic 1978 Mustang which he often showed at various regional shows and competitions.

Jim is survived by five sisters, Ilonna (Robert) Buchannon of Marietta, Ohio, Delta Maureen Dailey of Walker, Emma Margaret Lockhart of Parkersburg, Glenna Jean Pinter of Sanford, Florida, and Donna Meleece (Fred) Yoho of Parkersburg; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 26, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, South Parkersburg with Mother Marjorie Bevans officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery at Palestine, WV. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

