Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius

Phillip Aloysius Hays, 53, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, passed away November 21st, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born August 30th, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio to Paul Dean Hays Sr. and Rose Marie (Morris) Hays. Phil was a loving father, caring brother, and devoted coach. Phil was employed for over 25 years by DuPont/Chemours where he was a first-line supervisor in the powerhouse. Phil had a huge heart and passion for coaching youth sports. More recently he has dedicated time to the growth of youth fastpitch softball in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Phil had a passion for the outdoors involving camping, hunting, and riding in the woods.

Phil’s hard-working spirit was applied in every aspect of his life. His passion and dedication for his family shined above all. Phil valued trust, love, and resiliency. As a cancer survivor, he did not let anything stop him. Phil had a personal relationship with our Savior, Jesus Christ. His faith was displayed through his actions and compassion for others.

Phillip Aloysius will be deeply missed by his daughters, Savannah, Sierra, and Shyanne Hays of Mineral Wells, WV, and Kyla (Jordan) Swearingen of Parkersburg; stepson, Garett Foggin of Parkersburg, WV; two brothers, Paul Hays Jr. (Mary Stacy) of Elizabeth, WV, and Dean (Lisa) Hays of Elizabeth, WV; one niece, Nicole Hays of Elizabeth, WV; and fiancé, Annette Balderson of Elizabeth, WV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Dean Hays, Sr., and Rose Marie (Morris) Hays.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23rd from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 24th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jamie Sprague officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family requests that masks please be worn. There will be masks provided at the funeral home if need be.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the Camden Clark ICU department.

