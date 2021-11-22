Obituary: Hearn Sr., Clyde William

Clyde William Hearn Sr, 96, of Vincent, died November 17, 2021, at the Kobacker Hospice House in Columbus, OH.

Clyde was born October 11, 1925, in Newport, OH, and was the son of the late John Henry and Bertha Emma Best Hearn.

Clyde was a U.S. Army Veteran and he had worked as a General Contractor. Clyde attended the Barlow Presbyterian Church and the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Vincent, OH. He was a member of the Bartlett Masonic Lodge 293, Barlow Lions Club, Barlow Fire Department, and Warren Local Schools Board of Education.

Clyde enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved traveling and camping and spending winters in Florida.

Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Mary Lou Morris Hearn; son Clyde W.“Skip” Hearn Jr. (Linda), Cincinnati, Oh, daughter Sherry (Gerald) Maddox, Vincent, Ohio, 6 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Dolly Crock and Sue Flowers (Mike).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Patti Knight, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.

The family will be having private services, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Dr. Lloyd Dennis officiating. Interment will be at Barlow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Barlow Fire Department, P.O. Box 121. Barlow, Ohio 45712.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

