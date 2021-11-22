Obituary: Jackson, Thomas

Thomas E. Jackson, 70, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord after losing his battle with COVID on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

He was born July 24, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Anna Laura Seals Jackson of Parkersburg and the late Alton Parker Jackson.

Thomas was a graduate of Williamstown High School with the class of 1970 and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked at O’Ames till he retired. Thomas was a member of Summitt Valley Church and loved the Lord with all his heart. He also loved his family and especially his little grandson who he loved dearly. Thomas was a member of the Pioneer Antique Car Club and had a passion for old cars. He also enjoyed genealogy, American History, and watching westerns. Thomas was a member of the Odd Fellows Parkersburg Lodge #7 (IOOF) where he was a long-time member and held several positions. Above all else, Tom would drop anything to help family or friends in need, for any reason.

In addition to his mother, Thomas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patty Jackson of Parkersburg; daughter, Becky Holsinger (Derek) of Belpre; grandson, Parker Holsinger; sister, Linda Caplinger; brother, Darrell Jackson; and his loyal companion, Buddy.

In addition to his father, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Olan Bruce Jackson; and brother-in-law, Chuck Caplinger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Chaplain Howard Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

