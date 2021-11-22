Obituary: Lemon, Thomas Dale

Thomas Dale Lemon, 41, of Parkersburg stepped into Heaven on November 16, 2021, following a lifelong battle with Diabetes.

He was born on July 8, 1980, in Parkersburg the son of the late Dale F. Lemon II and Reta S. Lemon.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Tom is survived by his wife Mellissa Lemon, one-year-old son Myles who was his pride and joy, sister Bethany Hurt (Jeremy) of Philadelphia, MS, two nephews Elias and Andreus Engle of Marietta, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Adria D. Lemon.

