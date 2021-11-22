Obituary: Martin, Roxie Jane

Roxie Jane Martin, 100 of Parkersburg passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus from COVID-19. She was born in Floyd County, VA a daughter of the late W. L. and Maud Duncan of Radford, VA.

Roxie was a member of First Christian Church of Washington Ave. for more than 60 years. She was a 68-year member of the Order Eastern Star and Past Worthy Matron of VA May Chapter #92 Radford, VA. Now a member of Parkersburg #14. She was a 50-year member of Bethany White Shrine #4, 53-year member of Ladies Oriental Shrine, a member of Daughters of the Nile #162, Parkersburg Women’s Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, American Legion Auxiliary #15, and VFW Auxiliary #1212.

Surviving Roxie are her sons Roy Martin, Jr. and wife Angela of Mesa, AZ and Michael Martin and wife Joanne of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Dr. Katie Martin Maddux and husband Tim of Phoenix, AZ and Michael Martin of Lax Vegas, NV; brother Lawrence Duncan and wife Janice of Collinsville, VA; brother-in-law Bob Farmer of Radford, VA; several nieces and nephews; and many friends that were dear to her.

In addition to her parents Roxie was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Roy Martin, Sr., infant son, David Martin, brother infant twin and Asa Duncan and sisters Ethel Viers, Inez Vaught, Eula Farmer, and Danie Mannon.

Services will be Saturday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 PM.

The family requests that memorials be made in Roxie’s memory to First Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Shriners Hospital, P. O. Box 2192, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

