Advertisement

Obituary: Miller, Zachary Ryan

Zachary Ryan Miller obit
Zachary Ryan Miller obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Zachary Ryan Miller, 38, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

He is the son of Monica Sturm (Bob) and Jeffrey Miller of Parkersburg.

Zach was a 2001 graduate from Parkersburg South. His grandma, Kay Evans, and grandpa, Paul Evans were a special part of his life. Zach loved watching WV Mountaineers with them. He dearly loved his black boxer dogs, Chloe and Zoey, they were a big part of his life. Zach also enjoyed spending time with his two nephews, Pryce and Nolan Rollyson. He loved his brother, Derek Rollyson very much. One of Zach’s favorite things to do was listen to music with his special friend, Margie Cale. He had a heart of gold. Zach will deeply be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by his brother, Derek Rollyson (Kara) of Parkersburg; two nephews, Pryce and Nolan Rollyson; and grandmother, Wanda Miller.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Evans and Ezra Miller; and grandmother, Kay Evans.

Zach was taken away from us too soon.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Parkersburg First Church of the Nazarene, 19th Street, with Pastor Shane Hostutler officiating.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Zachary’s family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officer charged in domestic dispute
Route 14
Route 14 crash stops traffic
Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil held for Transgender Day of Remembrance
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Buck season starts Monday
Upcoming buck hunting season starts Monday

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vincent, Everett Paul
Margie Ellen Bennett Roberts obit
Obituary: Roberts, Margie Ellen (Bennett)
Pearl Marie Watson obit
Obituary: Watson, Pearl Marie
Roxie Jane Martin obit
Obituary: Martin, Roxie Jane
Marcella June Beverly obit
Obituary: Beverly, Marcella June