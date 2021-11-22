Obituary: Miller, Zachary Ryan

Zachary Ryan Miller, 38, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

He is the son of Monica Sturm (Bob) and Jeffrey Miller of Parkersburg.

Zach was a 2001 graduate from Parkersburg South. His grandma, Kay Evans, and grandpa, Paul Evans were a special part of his life. Zach loved watching WV Mountaineers with them. He dearly loved his black boxer dogs, Chloe and Zoey, they were a big part of his life. Zach also enjoyed spending time with his two nephews, Pryce and Nolan Rollyson. He loved his brother, Derek Rollyson very much. One of Zach’s favorite things to do was listen to music with his special friend, Margie Cale. He had a heart of gold. Zach will deeply be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by his brother, Derek Rollyson (Kara) of Parkersburg; two nephews, Pryce and Nolan Rollyson; and grandmother, Wanda Miller.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Evans and Ezra Miller; and grandmother, Kay Evans.

Zach was taken away from us too soon.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Parkersburg First Church of the Nazarene, 19th Street, with Pastor Shane Hostutler officiating.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Zachary’s family.

