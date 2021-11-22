Advertisement

Obituary: Mossor, Dorothy Irene

Dorothy Irene Mossor obit
Dorothy Irene Mossor obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dorothy Irene Mossor, 79, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her home.

Dorothy was born January 5, 1942, in Marietta, Ohio to Raymond and Hazel Becker.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1959.

Dorothy married David Mossor on December 15, 1990.

She worked in retail for most of her life, retiring from Kmart in the mid-90s. After retiring she worked as a secretary for the Salvation Army and Marietta Middle School. Dorothy attended the Warehouse Church in Parkersburg. She was an avid reader and shared her books with the entire Norwood neighborhood.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her husband David; children David Eddy, Cindy (Fred) Arnold, stepchildren David (Carol) Mossor, Ronnie (Lisa) Mossor, and Teresa Mossor LaSota; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Donald Becker; and special niece Nancy Ball.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters Tressa Blume and Maxine Farley.

Friends may call Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.  Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strecker Cancer Center, 800 Farson St., Belpre, OH 45714.

