Obituary: Pierce, Leslie L

Leslie L. “PeeWee” Pierce December 17, 1950 - November 3, 2021

Our beloved Leslie L. Pierce, known by family and friends as “PeeWee”, age 70, passed peacefully in his home on November 3, 2021.

He was native to Tampa, Florida, then moved to Mt Zion, West Virginia. Not wanting to give up his Southern roots, he often traveled back and forth between Florida and West Virginia. He was a registered land surveyor for over 35 years. He began his career at Delta Engineering in Tampa, FL then worked at the management level for Hillsborough County, Florida until he retired. Peewee was an avid hunter and fisherman spending all his time outdoors. He knew every fishing hole and hunting spot in Florida and loved to share his adventures with others. He also loved classic country music often attending concerts and sharing information on music history. He loved to work with his hands constructing new projects and inventing useful items. He was a very friendly guy who loved to meet and talk to others, often telling stories that made others smile. He was generous and helpful, willing to give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. He was a member of several survey societies in Florida, holding officer positions, and the West Central Beekeeping Association in West Virginia.

Survived by Cathy Roberts Pierce, wife; Lee Roy “Sonny” Pierce, father, Florida; Patricia Page (Jim), sister, Florida; William J Pierce (Sheila), brother, North Carolina; and the pride of his life, Kyle Curtis Pierce (Stefanie), son, Florida, and granddaughter Nora Ashley Pierce; and 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 6 grandnieces/grandnephews.

Preceded in death by his mother Hazel Gatlin Pierce.

These words seem so little compared to the great man he was. PeeWee will be greatly missed. Services to be announced later.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.