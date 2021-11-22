Obituary: Pottmeyer, David Alan

David Alan Pottmeyer, 64, of Churchtown died November 19, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center due to complications from Covid. Dave was born February 22, 1957, to Robert and Elizabeth O’Linn Pottmeyer. He attended St. John Central Catholic School, Fort Frye High School, and the Washington County Career Center where he studied welding.

Dave was a jack of all trades and he could fix anything! He loved Mopar, NASCAR, tractors, and collecting cars. If it was fast, he wanted to drive it. This year, Dave finally got the Dodge Hellcat he had been after and enjoyed showing it off to everyone he could. Dave was always ready to lend a helping hand, you could depend on him to answer your call anytime, day or night; whether you needed his engineering help or pulled out of a ditch. Dave loved life and everyone he met as part of it. Every day was a new adventure. He loved organizing trips to races for his friends and family. Dave especially enjoyed hunting season and annual deer camp at the Pottmeyer cabins, relaxing at the beach, and enjoyed telling the story of riding out Hurricane Bob. Dave was a wonderful cook, always whipping up delicious meals. His family especially loved his jicama chicken pasta and his rum cakes at Christmas.

Dave was not one for sitting still. He ran his own welding business and previously worked for Energy Unlimited, Adobe Oil Gathering, Flexmag, and had recently retired from Dimex. Dave bought Hickory Hill Processing and ran it successfully until 2020 when he sold it to take a much-deserved break. He loved to work on his wells and tend to the farm, even though he would always tell you, “farming sucks”.

Dave was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Beverly Knights of Columbus. He was a member and supporter of 4-H where he and his brothers spent time as advisors. Dave was president of the Warren Water Department, a part of the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department, Beverly Eagles, and a lifelong member of the NRA. He enjoyed attending auctions and drawings, watching the Steelers, and just being busy as he always had a project to work on or a job to do.

Dave is survived by his children, Layne (Justin) Arthur and Blake (Jessica) Pottmeyer, who gave him his most precious gifts, Eleanor and Coen Arthur and Braylin and Grady Pottmeyer. Of all the roles he played in life, Poppa/Papaw was his favorite. He loved being with his grandchildren and would drop anything to spend time with them. In 2016, Dave married Tammy Theobald Pottmeyer who added in-laws, Rex and Carolyn Theobald, and her children Tiffany, Jeremy “Bear”, and Kayla Leonard to his loving family, as well as their children, Justice, Santana, Colton, Ein, Blake, Brady, Quinton, Waylon and Maleeyah, and a great-grandchild, Emersyn, who was born on the same day as his grandson Grady. Dave was also very important to Rob (Alicia), Tom (Jessica), Angie, and Amanda Moat and their many beloved children, especially Brandon, who got to spend a lot of time with his “Papaw Dave.”

Dave was loved by everyone who met him, but was especially loved by his siblings Ken (Cindy), Chris, Ted (Karen), Eric (Marilyn), Erin (Sherri), Jay (Marilyn), Trina (Ted), Dennis (Carla), Laurene (Doug), and Kim (Dave) and family friend Curt (Sharon) Loken. Dave loved his nieces and nephews and their children with his whole heart. Dave was honored to be the Godfather of his nephew, Josh, and his niece, Tiffany. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who he loved being around.

Dave will be greeted in Heaven with open arms by his parents, his infant brother Francis, his grandparents Walter and Ada Bules O’Linn and Ralph Sr. and Helen Huck Pottmeyer, his partner Julie Moat, and many other family and friends.

Although Dave’s life on Earth was far too short, he packed a lot of living into his almost 65 years. He was blessed by St. Jude on many occasions and gave his mother and others many a scare, but he lived life exactly as he wanted.

The family asks that anyone who has a story or picture to share, please feel free to give it to a family member, mail it to 1510 Christy Road, Fleming, OH, or email pottmeyerarchives@gmail.com. Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to St. John School Foundation, 17654 St. Rt. 676, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with The Rev. David Huffman celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dave's family and offers online condolences

