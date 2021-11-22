Obituary: Powers, Charles

Charles Powers, 75, of Parkersburg died November 19, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Harrisville, WV a son of the late Frank and Waneta (Geissler) Powers.

He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1963. He was a barber in the area for over forty years and attended Broadway Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed watching all sports and volunteering at Camden Clark.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years Judy (Goodwin) Powers; two sons Dan Powers (Alison) of Vincent, OH and Chris Powers (Michelle) of Parkersburg; two grandchildren Aiden and Lane; a brother Roger Powers (Lynn); and two sisters Phyllis Baker and Sue Horner.\

Services will be Tuesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4-8 PM.

