Obituary: Pride, Dixie Joyce

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Dixie Joyce Pride, 79, of Belpre, OH, died November 18, 2021.

Dixie was born November 29, 1941, in Junior WV and was the daughter of the late Gordon Allison and Cloie Belle Daniels McDonald.

Dixie was a homemaker and cleaned houses.  She enjoyed playing bingo and loved spending time with her family.

Dixie is survived by her son Eric Pride (Stephanie) of Vienna, WV; grandson Braylon Pride; sisters Jean Hawkins, Jerrine Brady, and Lola Bussey; sisters-in-law Betty McDonald and Betsy Crouch and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Pride; sisters Helen Sturm, Dorothy Channell, Betty Fitzwater, Luretta Winkler, and Gay Thorne and brothers Bradley and Paul McDonald.

The family would like to thank the staff of Rockland Ridge for their wonderful care and support.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre with Pastor Melvin Boggs officiating. Interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 PM.

Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

