Obituary: Roberts, Margie Ellen (Bennett)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Margie Ellen (Bennett) Roberts, 79, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial, Belpre ER.   She was born June 7, 1942, in Walker, WV to the late Ruby (Joy) Bennett and Delbert F. Bennett.  She retired from the Wood County Board of Education as a school cook after twenty-eight years of dedicated service.

Margie was a devout Christian and attended the First Church of the Nazarene, after many years of dedication to the Broad Street Wesleyan Church.  Margie was the most unselfish person, anyone that knew her loved her.  She loved attending gospel sings and watching baseball and football.  She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her children Brian Roberts (Melissa) of Fate, TX and Marlene Colombo (Mike) of Parkersburg, WV; four grandchildren Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Olivia, and Rudy; two stepdaughters Cindy Clayborn (Mike) of The Plains, VA and Brenda Holbert (Starling) of Grantsville, WV; and one sister Ruby Marie Wright of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years Charles L. Roberts, three brothers, and two sisters.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Shane Hostutler officiating.

Inurnment will be at Kanawha Baptist Cemetery at a later date.  Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

