Obituary: Stoveken, Shirley K.

Shirley K. Stoveken, 91, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Factoryville, PA a daughter of the late John J. and Adah (Jennings) Evans.

She was a homemaker and Mary Kay Salesperson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, WV.

She is survived by her son Robert Stoveken and grandchild Ken Stoveken both of Parkersburg; and two sisters Phyllis Baldino and Agnus Jones.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur George Stoveken; daughter Linda Jean Stoveken; and brother Ralph Evans.

There will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

