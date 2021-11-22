Advertisement

Obituary: Stoveken, Shirley K.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Shirley K. Stoveken, 91, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Factoryville, PA a daughter of the late John J. and Adah (Jennings) Evans.

She was a homemaker and Mary Kay Salesperson.  She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, WV.

She is survived by her son Robert Stoveken and grandchild Ken Stoveken both of Parkersburg; and two sisters Phyllis Baldino and Agnus Jones.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur George Stoveken; daughter Linda Jean Stoveken; and brother Ralph Evans.

There will be no visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

