Obituary: Vess, Myong Cha “Genie”

Nov. 22, 2021
Myong Cha “Genie” Vess, 69, of Lower Salem, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 23, 1952, in South Korea.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Vess; three sons, Tony Young (Lisa), Andy Young (Heather) and Victor Vess (Emily); six grandchildren, Alicia, Ryan, David, Mylee, Mya, and Allison; a brother, Kil Ho Park and a sister, Kil Cha Pak.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

