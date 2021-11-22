Obituary: Vincent, Everett Paul

Everett Paul Vincent, 79, of Little Hocking died November 21, 2021, at the Belpre ER.

Everett was born on August 17, 1942, in Vincent, Ohio, and was the son of the late Lowell Dearll and Mary Ellen Cook Vincent.

Everett was a shift supervisor working 31years for DuPont. He was on the board for 4H Wood County/West Virginia Interstate Fair, a little league baseball coach, Commissioner for the Tri-C football program, and Co-Owner of the Ohio Valley Speedway for 15 Years. He enjoyed raising cattle and his four pet donkeys. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Everett is survived by his wife of 20 years Donna Mae Vanmeter Vincent, sons Steve P. Vincent and Scott (Erica) Vincent, of Parkersburg, grandchildren Seth Vincent, Tena Vincent, and Josie Vincent. Step-grandchildren Wayne (Amy) McPeek, Sara (Austin) Smith. Brothers and sisters, Gary Vincent, Dearll (Carol) Vincent, Dave (Charlotte) Vincent, Rose Allen, Sheila (Roy) Caplinger, Sue (Bob) Twyman, Lowell Vincent, Tim Vincent, John Vincent, and Lena Vincent and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Sharon Sue Vincent, and stepmother Wilma Vincent.

Funeral services will be on November 26, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Ron Laughery officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County Society, 317 8th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm, and one hour prior to the funeral.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.