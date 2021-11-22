Obituary: Watson, Pearl Marie

Pearl Marie Watson, 84, of Parkersburg died November 21, 2021, at Eagle Pointe. She was born in Washington, WV a daughter of the late Charles F. and Bertha Pearl (Maley) Spencer.

She was a homemaker and attended Faith Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and her greatest joy was being a grandma.

She is survived by her son Devin Watson (Yvonne) of Parkersburg and grandson Will Watson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William F. Watson.

Graveside services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating.

