Shoppers benefit from #WestVirginiaAOK

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It happened tonight outside the Vienna Piggly Wiggly...

One man handed out gift cards to over one hundred shoppers.

He says the gift cards ranged in value from five... to ten... to one hundred dollars.

Though some shoppers expressed hesitation, there was no “catch.”

This is what he calls “West Virginia AOK,” or “acts of kindness.”

It’s something he hopes will catch on...

He told me he did something similar last Christmas at a local McDonalds, paying for customers in the drive-thru line.

He says he raises money throughout the summer and asks for donations from various local businesses.

He’s planning another “West Virginia AOK” event in December.

