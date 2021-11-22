Ten inducted in Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The 23rd annual Induction Banquet for the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame took place this past Saturday in Vienna.

The ceremony enshrined athletes who competed on the High School level in the Mid-Ohio Valley dating all the way back to the 1970s.

The induction held on Saturday, November 20, was to honor the members of the 2020 class. COVID-19 postponed their induction to this year.

This class of Inductees included, James Abshire Jr., Maggie Drazba, Tyler Engle, Chase Fischer, Dail Harper, Mary Lopez, josh Miller, Paul Page, Jon Shuler and Shane Smith.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.