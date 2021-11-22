Wood County meat processing plant helping those in need of food

ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - With buck gun season beginning in West Virginia, hunters can help those who need food.

Hunters can do this by donating their meats to one of 17 meat processing plants in the state.

Slider’s Smoked Meats is a plant in wood county a part of the “Hunters Helping the Hungry” program.

Owner, Shawn Slider, says that the plant has already given out over 250 pounds of meat this year alone.

Slider says that this processing plant takes a lot of pride in helping others through this program.

“It means a lot that you can help your fellow man. You the hunger, me the processor. There’s people that have needs and I think I even stated here a year ago that’s what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to take care of our brother and that enables us to do that here,” says Slider.

For more information on how to donate your meats to this plant you can call slider’s by dialing the number (304) 474-3471.

For other meat processing plant locations, you click this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.