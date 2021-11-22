W.Va. Attorney General holds public forum at WVU-Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Federal vaccine mandates were at the top of the issues West Virginia’s attorney general discussed with the public at a forum Monday afternoon.

Attorneys general, including Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, have filed suit to block a number of federal vaccine requirements set to go into effect after the first of the year. They include mandates for large businesses, federal employees and health care workers.

Under questioning by the public and members of the state legislature at the 90-minute forum, Morrisey said the Biden administration has taken the wrong steps to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just think that, if the Biden administration and others had just approached it differently,” Morrisey said, “many people would have stepped forth and volunteered. But to force-feed this through, in light of where we are, I think it’s wrong on every level.”

President Biden announced the federal requirements in August, amid lower-than-expected vaccination rates and the then-prevalent Delta Variant.

Morrisey suggested businesses have the discretion to take their own steps, keeping in mind recently West Virginia laws allowing for religious and medical exemptions.

“Let’s educate and persuade and not try to mandate. You don’t want to politicize all these issues. You want to act on the basis of the data that’s available, so individuals can make their informed choices.”

It was the second time in three months Morrisey held a local public forum.

