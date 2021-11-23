Brennan Perdue signs to run track and cross country at Malone University

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Brennan Perdue, from Warren High School, has officially signed to run track and cross country for Malone University.

The Malone Pioneers reside in Canton, Ohio, and Brennan will go there to run, but also to study becoming a social worker.

Brennan will leave Warren as a multiple time All-ECOL, All-OVAC and All District runner for the Warriors.

He says that he felt right at home on his first visit there, and says the coaches and his teammates helped the process go a lot easier.

