Church writes encouraging words to healthcare workers outside WVU Medicine Camden Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The South Parkersburg Baptist Church came up with a creative way to say thank you to healthcare workers in an event they called “Chalk the Walk.”

Members of the church came out to WVU Medicine Camden Clark at both the north and south towers on Monday night to write encouraging and uplifting messages through signs and sidewalk chalk for the staff coming and leaving work.

Members say the hospital’s chaplain reached out to them and other area churches to try and once a week have someone at both towers to just do something to show the healthcare workers they are appreciated during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say it’s all about showing appreciation and solidarity to the healthcare workers and all their hard work and they wanted them to feel that they are supported.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.