Advertisement

General Mills expected to raise prices in 2022

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the...
Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite bowl of cereal could cost you more next year.

According to one regional wholesale supplier, General Mills is raising prices on hundreds of its products in 2022.

The supplier said it received letters about the price hike from the company last week.

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.

General Mills has not commented on the supposed price hike, but the supplier says prices are expected to go up around 20% starting in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in...
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway
Phillip Aloysius Hays obit
Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Wood County Sheriff
Candidates for Wood County Sheriff to be interviewed Wednesday morning
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
MOV's Holiday Cookbook, 11/23/21
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, lawyer says
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
‘Needs a miracle’: Fundraisers plead for Waukesha parade victims
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on economy