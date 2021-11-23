Advertisement

Guide for blind voters in West Virginia published in Braille

By Todd Baucher and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blind or visually impaired West Virginia voters now have a complete voters guide in braille.

Secretary of State Mac Warner released the newly-published guide last week, and copies have been sent to all of the state’s county clerks.

Citizens can ask for a copy through the secretary of state’s office or through sos.wv.gov.

The Wood County Clerk’s office says voting machines are also equipped to help visually impaired voters cast ballots.

”The election equipment has an audio function to it,” says Clerk Mark Rhodes, “so the ballot can be read to a person and they can use a keypad to make their choices, or they can use someone to assist. Most people bring a family member that they want to assist them.”

Visually impaired voters can also request in writing assistance when the go to the polls.

The non-profit organization Disability Rights of West Virginia will provide the guides.

They were published by Secretary Warner’s office and the state election commission.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in...
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway
Phillip Aloysius Hays obit
Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Wood County Sheriff
Candidates for Wood County Sheriff to be interviewed Wednesday morning
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a redistricting map that analysts say will heaving favor...
New congressional map splits Southeast Ohio among three districts
Tyler Thompson sentenced life without parole
Noble County man sentenced for fiance’s murder
Old Man Rivers getting $5,000 check
Money coming to children’s advocacy program in MOV