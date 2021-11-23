Guide for blind voters in West Virginia published in Braille

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blind or visually impaired West Virginia voters now have a complete voters guide in braille.

Secretary of State Mac Warner released the newly-published guide last week, and copies have been sent to all of the state’s county clerks.

Citizens can ask for a copy through the secretary of state’s office or through sos.wv.gov.

The Wood County Clerk’s office says voting machines are also equipped to help visually impaired voters cast ballots.

”The election equipment has an audio function to it,” says Clerk Mark Rhodes, “so the ballot can be read to a person and they can use a keypad to make their choices, or they can use someone to assist. Most people bring a family member that they want to assist them.”

Visually impaired voters can also request in writing assistance when the go to the polls.

The non-profit organization Disability Rights of West Virginia will provide the guides.

They were published by Secretary Warner’s office and the state election commission.

