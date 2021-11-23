Local veterans receive free Thanksgiving dinners thanks to community partnership

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Thanksgiving week is off to a great start in Marietta thanks to Settlers Bank and The Washington County Veteran Services.

Together they both are able to provide turkey dinners to 25 local veterans and their families this year. Settlers bank purchased the meals and the Veteran Service Office will be distributing the meals to our veterans.

Emily Maze, the Financial Assistance Case Manager at the Washington County Veteran Services said the meals are just one of many ways they support veterans in the community.

“I think that it’s very important to identify the families that need assistance and be able to help them during this time because without the partnership with Settlers Bank and the Veteran Service Office they may not have a turkey meal for their families,” Maze said.

“This just helps us give back to the veterans who were willing to sacrifice their life for our freedom.”

Maze says any veterans in the area who may find themselves in any kind of financial hardship should visit their office at 706 Pike Street in Marietta to find out how they can receive assistance.

