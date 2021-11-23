Advertisement

Local veterans receive free Thanksgiving dinners thanks to community partnership

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Thanksgiving week is off to a great start in Marietta thanks to Settlers Bank and The Washington County Veteran Services.

Together they both are able to provide turkey dinners to 25 local veterans and their families this year. Settlers bank purchased the meals and the Veteran Service Office will be distributing the meals to our veterans.

Emily Maze, the Financial Assistance Case Manager at the Washington County Veteran Services said the meals are just one of many ways they support veterans in the community.

“I think that it’s very important to identify the families that need assistance and be able to help them during this time because without the partnership with Settlers Bank and the Veteran Service Office they may not have a turkey meal for their families,” Maze said.

“This just helps us give back to the veterans who were willing to sacrifice their life for our freedom.”

Maze says any veterans in the area who may find themselves in any kind of financial hardship should visit their office at 706 Pike Street in Marietta to find out how they can receive assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in...
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Phillip Aloysius Hays obit
Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius
Wood County Sheriff
Candidates for Wood County Sheriff to be interviewed Wednesday morning
Police officer charged in domestic dispute

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
MOV's Holiday Cookbook, 11/23/21
Changes planned for some Wood County precincts
Marietta Police Officers promoted
Marietta police officers promoted
W.Va. Attorney General holds public forum at WVU-Parkersburg