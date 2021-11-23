Marietta Fire Chief shares Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -With more people firing up their stoves and ovens this week for Thanksgiving, the Marietta Fire Department has some safety tips they hope people will follow to ensure they have a happy and safe holiday.

Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham says their department has not had a history of putting out any Thanksgiving dinner fires, he says this is the time of year where house fires are more common. He advises people to follow some standard cooking safety tips like staying in the kitchen when you’re cooking and keeping children and any cooking utensils away from stovetops. He also has some cooking tips when it comes to deep-frying turkeys.

“One of the main things we recommend when you are deep frying is to make sure to take it away from the home or any other structures so that if you do have an incident, the fire won’t spread to the house or to the garage,” Durham said.

" o make sure you’re a good distance away, at least 10 feet away from the structures. Make sure you’re on a good level service so you don’t worry about the devise tipping over and also make sure you are using a thawed and dried turkey. Any excess water is going to cause the boil over of the oil in it and if that oil ends up in contact of the burner you have a potential for a fire and that’s where a lot of problems are caused.”

Durham says if you do experience a grease fire, do not use water to put it out. Use an ABC fire extinguisher if you have one or call 911 to receive emergency assistance.

