Marietta Police officers promoted

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department held a promotion ceremony on Monday for two officers promoted to captain and sergeant.

Captain Ryan Huffman first worked just under a year at Marietta College before working for the police department and has been with them for the past 20 years. Huffman said he’s excited to move up and have more input in the department moving forward, while also helping the younger guys with their careers moving forward.

Sergeant Jason Wallace has been with the police department for five years. He took a promotional exam a year and a half ago and because of his positive scores back he knew he was going to be promoted at some point.

“The promotion means a lot to me the fact that I’m able to move up and further help basically the mission statement for the Marietta Police Department and also help the current officers who are already here and the execution of that mission statement and continue to be I believe one of the most efficient departments around,” said Huffman.

“I’m looking forward to moving up as a sergeant it’s going to give me a chance to apply some of the leadership skills I learned in the military and try to give everybody a little more direction in just during the day-to-day operations,” said Wallace.

Mayor Josh Schlicher, Marietta Police Chief Aaron Nedeff, safety-service director Stephen Wetz were there, along with Huffman and Wallace’s family and friends.

