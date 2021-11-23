Money coming to children’s advocacy program in MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tens of thousands of dollars are going to be used to advocate for children who were removed from abusive homes in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says about $308,000 in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant funds were given to seven programs across the state on Tuesday.

Voices for Children, which serves Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, and Wood Counties, was awarded $35,000.

Justice’s Office says Voices for Children will use the money to advocate for the best interest of kids who were removed from homes for neglect, abuse, or “maltreatment.”

It will also be used to make sure the children’s needs are being met.

“A lot of times, kids who end up in tough situations face a lot of challenges at a young age that most never have to worry about,” Justice said. “We need to try with everything in us to help make sure these kids are on the right path sooner rather than later because, at the end of the day, our children are our future, and we want that future to be as bright as possible. So I’m tickled to death that we’re able to provide funding to assist in the important mission of these programs that are so crucial for our youth.”

The other programs that got grant money are:

- Public Defenders Services (statewide) $40,000

- CASA of the Eastern Panhandle (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) $59,000

- Marshal University Research Corporation (Cabell County) $50,000

- Partnership of African American Churches (Kanawha County) $70,000

- Libera Inc. (Ohio County) $24,000

- Team for WV Children (Putnam County) $30,000

