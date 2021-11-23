Noble County man sentenced for fiance’s murder

CALDWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - A Noble County man is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his fiancee earlier this year.

Tyler Thompson, 29, was convicted in early November of one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, after a three-day trial in Noble County Common Pleas Court.

Leah Hines, 27, was fatally shot in the chest March 21 at her home, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Thompson was also convicted of tampering with evidence, he was sentenced on that charge Monday to 24 months in prison, which he will serve concurrently with his life sentence.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the sentence does not include the possibility of parole.

