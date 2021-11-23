Obituary: Brown Jr., Barry T.

On Saturday, November 20th Barry T. Brown Jr., 61 of Belpre, Ohio, was placed in his beloved Lord & Saviors arms. Matthew 11:28 “Come to me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.”

Barry was the firstborn son of Helen and Barry T. Brown Sr., on July 18, 1960. He is greeted at Heaven’s gate by his father, grandparents and mother, and father-in-law.

Barry graduated from Belpre High in 1979, where he was a record-making student-athlete. He went on to Ohio University before meeting his wife of 39 years, Michele (Davis) of Parkersburg. Their family of four soon began as he joined his apprenticeship with Marietta Local 168. He finished and began working at Shell, here in the MOV, where he retired in 2019.

Barry is survived by his mother Helen, his wife Michele Davis Brown, his children, Michele Haddox (Nick), Barry T. Brown III, Jeremiah Brown, and Meredith Brown.

Barry’s legacy to his whole family can be summed up by the scripture Deut. 10:12-13 “What does the Lord your God require from you, but to fear the Lord your God, to walk in all His ways and Love Him, and to serve the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your Soul, and to keep the Lords commandments.”

His grandchildren will always remember their time spent reading scripture, being out in the woods, and playing hide and seek. Liam Haddox, Cameron Haddox, Bella Haddox, and Emelia Haddox.

Barry’s brothers Aaron Brown, Lloyd Brown, and Brian Brown will always remember their brother as a man striving and pursuing Godly character. A man dedicated to God.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Barnett Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Vernon Reams officiating, with burial to follow. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Friday and 11:00 A.M. to Noon Saturday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 1305 Washington Blvd. Belpre, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com.

