Obituary: Caplinger, Lois F.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Lois F. Caplinger, 80, of Belpre, died November 20, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Lois F. was born on June 4, 1941, in Walker, WV, and was the daughter of the late Ernest F. Caplinger and Estella V. Morris.

Lois had attended the Little Hocking Church of Christ.  She was a homemaker and enjoyed arts and crafts and drawing.  She loved spending time with her family and was an avid Ohio State Football Fan.

Lois F. is survived by her sister Lora Ash of Parkersburg; caregiver and friend Sharon Lewis and other members of the Lewis and Rogers families; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Ray and Anna Pierce, Philip and Shirley Rogers, Greg Rogers, and Randy Rogers.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Ernie Cornell officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South.  Visitation will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

