Obituary: Davis, Harold Robert “Bob”

Harold Robert “Bob” Davis, 89 of Parkersburg, passed away November 22, 2021, at Cedar Grove Personal Care Home. He was born February 22, 1932, in Wood County, a son of the late Cecil Robert and Mary Geneva Mellinger Davis.

Mr. Davis retired from C and P Telephone and then worked as an Inspector for the Parkersburg Housing Authority. He was a long-time member of the Parkview United Methodist Church where he was the Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, a Lay Speaker and Leader, and taught adult Bible studies.

Bob liked being outdoors working in his garden and flowers around the house, painting, woodworking, and four-wheeling. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15.

Surviving is his loving wife of 69 years, Eleanor Robinson Davis, children: Christine Dickel (Michael) of Charleston, WV, Stephen Davis (Teri) of Destin, FL, Karen Perrine of Hockingport, OH and Angela Griffith (Bob) of Vienna, brother Eugene Davis (Nancy) of Waverly and sister Janet Bryan (William) of Florida.

Bob also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Donzel Davis, sister Sandra Davis, son-in-law George Perrine and great-grandson Devon Jones.

Funeral services will be Saturday 2 PM at the Parkview United Methodist Church with Reverend Raymond Meleke officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 at the Church. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

