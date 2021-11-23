Obituary: Miller, Carol Madeline Bauer

Carol Madeline Bauer Miller, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on November 19, 2021. She was born on November 20, 1936, to Andrew and Elizabeth Bauer of Long Island, New York.

Carol attended St. Mary’s College in South Bend, Indiana, and was a very faithful member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, Our Lady Star of the Sea, and St. Andrew’s in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was a member of Cursillo, Renew, Evening for the Engaged, and St. Mary’s School Board, where she introduced Montessori and was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Society. EWTN, Eternal World Television Network was her favorite television and radio programs. She loved praying the Rosary and Chaplet and traveled to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia to witness the Apparitions of Mary. Carol was a woman who had a deep religious conviction since a young child. She dearly loved her Catholic faith, the sacraments, her family, and friends.

As a proud mother of three girls and two boys, she loved her children and was always quick to suggest going out to dinner as a family, especially to the House of Wines. Carol loved to travel and had a special passion for enjoying several months a year at her oceanfront home in North Myrtle Beach. Carol was an avid reader of murder mysteries and loved the color yellow and loved babies with a passion. She never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. People loved to be around her for her kindness, humor, hearty laugh, and active listening skills.

She was a devoted wife and homemaker, and also worked as the credit and collections manager at the family business – Turn 10 Wholesale for many years but most of all was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be remembered for her huge annual Christmas Eve parties.

On September 7, 1957, she married John J. Miller, who preceded her in death on July 9, 2000. Two brothers, Roy and Andrew Bauer also preceded her in death.

She is survived by three daughters, Maribeth Browne (David), Susan Baker (Carl), and Laura Jeanne Miller; two sons, Andy Miller (Mary Beth) and David Miller;

14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother Peter Bauer of Valley Stream, Long Island, NY.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with Rev. Jeremiah Hahn as celebrant. The family will greet friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will be in the New St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donation may be made in Carol’s honor to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210, Washington County Right to Life, P.O. Box 251, Marietta, OH 45750 or St. Mary’s Catholic School, 320 Marion St. Marietta, OH 45750.

