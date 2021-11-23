Advertisement

Obituary: Sassi, Dawna Hope

Dawna Hope Sassi obit
Dawna Hope Sassi obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Dawna Hope Sassi, 35, passed away on November 15, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident.

She was born August 18, 1986, in Hollywood, FL the daughter of the late Joyce Ballard Sassi and Jon Sassi.  She graduated from Parkersburg High School.

Dawna is survived by her three children Lane, Blake Harrison, Aubree Wood, two brothers Joseph Marchand, Jacob Sassi, four sisters Kyra Sassi, Kaytie Folks, Megan Marchand, Bekah Sassi, mother Valerie Sassi, and many friends.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Westbrook Health Services 2121 East 7th Street Parkersburg, WV  26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

