Obituary: Seligman, Mary Flinn

Mary Flinn Seligman, 100 years old, of Canaan Valley, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on November 22, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by Mountain Hospice.

Mary grew up in Belleville, WV, graduated from Parkersburg High School and trained at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She proudly served during World War II as a Navy nurse holding the rank of lieutenant and earning the Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.

Mary worked as a nurse throughout her life at various hospitals and retired as the Plant Nurse from the O. Ames Company After retirement she served her community in various ways, on the Belpre Tree Commission, and for Washington Community Action. At 80 she was thrilled to accept a job (and loved the uniform) at the Wayne National Forest Visitor Center. Mary enjoyed knitting hats to sell and raise money for Fort Belleville Cemetery, a Civil War era cemetery she adopted and maintained in Belleville, WV.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walker Seligman; their son, Patrick Walker Seligman; mother, Marie Beckett Flinn; father, Howard Flinn; brother, Beckett Flinn; and sister, Margaret McDonald. She is survived by her brother, John Flinn; children, Pamela Seligman Lutz (John), Nanette Seligman of Canaan Valley, WV, and Todd J. Seligman (Stacy) of Thomas, WV; her grandchildren, Walker Lutz (Robin) of Breckenridge, CO, Athey Lutz (Maggie) of Canaan Valley, WV, Jacob Lutz (Lauren) of Leadville, CO, Emily Seligman Fifield (Paul) of London, UK, Patrick Seligman of Pittsburg, PA, and Victoria Seligman Sindou (Koné) of Brooklyn, NY; and great-grandchildren, Saleh John Lutz, Ragan Lutz, Keller Lutz, and Isla Lutz.

Mary’s secret of longevity was a hot cup of coffee and a good hot dog. She was widowed at a very young age and did an amazing job or raising four children on her own with much love and devotion. Mary will be dearly missed and always remembered. She was as beautiful inside as she was on the outside.

In lieu of flowers, Mary and her family request that donations be made to Fort Belleville Cemetery Trust to maintain the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Fort Belleville Cemetery, 1109 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Family and friends of Mary are welcome to join us Wednesday, November 24th for visitation in Parkersburg at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. A graveside ceremony for her life officiated by Pastor Cynthia Eakle of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church will be 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen North Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion, Parkersburg Post 15.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.