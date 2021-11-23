Obituary: Vincent, Emma Lee “Emmie”

Emma Lee “Emmie” Vincent, 84 of Waverly, WV, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at WVU Camden Clark Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 8, 1937, in Vincent, Ohio a daughter of the late, William “Pappy” and Opal Yocum.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Yocum of Parkersburg, WV; and sister, Joann McDowell of Parkersburg, WV.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Charles (Walter) Vincent of Waverly, WV; two sons, Charles “Charlie” Vincent (Mary) of Parkersburg, WV; Steven “Steve” Vincent (Sharron) of Parkersburg, WV; four grandchildren, Adriana Boone (Stephen) of Coolridge, WV, Lantz Marshall (Sarah) of Columbus, OH, Steven Vincent of McFarlan, WV and Kevin Vincent of Parkersburg, WV; four great-grandchildren, Gavin Boone and Marshall Boone of Coolridge, WV, Hayden Vincent and Arabella (Bella) Vincent of McFarlan, WV; two sisters, Edith Gibbs of Parkersburg, WV and Rosie Starling of Charlestown, WV; two brothers, Don Yocum of Vienna, WV and William “Bill” Yocum of Parkersburg, WV; along with many nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to a favorite charity in Emmie’s name.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Vincent family.

