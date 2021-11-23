Advertisement

Obituary: Vowls, Emily Rovella

Emily Rovella Vowls obit
Emily Rovella Vowls obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emily Rovella Vowls, 81, of Belpre passed away November 21, 2021, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

She was born February 29, 1940, in Philippi, WV, the daughter of the late Homer Kelly and Frances Elizabeth Raikes Phillips.

Emily was a school teacher, social worker, and most importantly a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed attending the breakfast club with the local ladies and friends.  She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, yard sales, crossword puzzles, and gardening and had quite the green thumb. Emily was instrumental in raising the love of her life, her grandson Evan.

Emily is survived by her son Spencer Vowls of Belpre; grandson Evan Vowls, sister Elizabeth Malcolm of Buchanon, WV; sister-in-law Sharon Phillips, nephews Doug, Craig, Charlie, nieces Kelly, Debbie, Emily, cousin Janice “Jan” Kummet (Tom) and a host of friends

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Lee Vowls and brother Keith Phillips.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Saturday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Special thanks to Tom and Jan Kummet for their invaluable kindness and care for Emily and the family in the past few weeks.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in...
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway
Phillip Aloysius Hays obit
Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Wood County Sheriff
Candidates for Wood County Sheriff to be interviewed Wednesday morning
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Caplinger, Lois F.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vincent, Emma Lee “Emmie”
Harold Robert Bob Davis obit
Obituary: Davis, Harold Robert “Bob”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Creamer, Harry Wilson