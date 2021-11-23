Obituary: Vowls, Emily Rovella

Emily Rovella Vowls, 81, of Belpre passed away November 21, 2021, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

She was born February 29, 1940, in Philippi, WV, the daughter of the late Homer Kelly and Frances Elizabeth Raikes Phillips.

Emily was a school teacher, social worker, and most importantly a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed attending the breakfast club with the local ladies and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, yard sales, crossword puzzles, and gardening and had quite the green thumb. Emily was instrumental in raising the love of her life, her grandson Evan.

Emily is survived by her son Spencer Vowls of Belpre; grandson Evan Vowls, sister Elizabeth Malcolm of Buchanon, WV; sister-in-law Sharon Phillips, nephews Doug, Craig, Charlie, nieces Kelly, Debbie, Emily, cousin Janice “Jan” Kummet (Tom) and a host of friends

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Lee Vowls and brother Keith Phillips.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Saturday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Special thanks to Tom and Jan Kummet for their invaluable kindness and care for Emily and the family in the past few weeks.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.