Ohio and West Virginia Attorney Generals discuss local and national issues with area law enforcement

West Virginia and Ohio Attorney Generals talk with Washington County Sherriff Larry Minks about local crime and law enforcement issues.(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost met with area law enforcement to discuss certain issues impacting the nation and both states.

Both say it is important to not only maintain the relationship they have with each other but to pinpoint issues they can tackle together.

“That I 77 corridor goes through several states and we want to make sure we are coordinating across state lines, that makes a big difference,” Morrisey said.

“You see drugs coming up through that corridor all the time,” Yost said to Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks.

“And the people who are operating on the West Virginia side, that line on the map is just a line,” Minks said in response.

“They come right across the river into our area and the same way going back. It’s very fortunate for us that we have cooperation between both states and the cooperation starts at the top with these guys.”

Morrisey and Yost say both are working on local issues surrounding the opioid epidemic, law enforcement and more national issues like vaccine mandates.

“One of the things Pattrick and I have been talking about here today and over the last year is how the Biden administration is really taking over Congress’s role and trying to write laws through rules,” Yost said.

“Both of us have gone to court to stop it to protect the rights of the people in West Virginia and Ohio and all of America. That’s kind of front and center for both of us.”

