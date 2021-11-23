Advertisement

Old Man Rivers getting $5,000 check

(WTAP)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - ResCare Community Living of West Virginia is donating $5,000 to Old Man Rivers food pantry in Parkersburg.

It’s part of a $45,000 effort by the organization to reduce hunger in the Mountain State this holiday season.

Citing Feeding America, ResCare Community Living officials say more than 242,000 West Virginians face hunger issues.

To address this, ResCare Community Living has picked a total of nine food banks in the state to give $5,000 to, including Old Man Rivers.

The other eight are as follows:

- Operation Compassion in Princeton

- Upshur Cooperative Parish in Buckhannon

- Faith in Action in Keyser

- Union Rescue Mission in Fairmont

- Claypool United Methodist Church in Davin

- Dunbar Primary School in Dunbar

- Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington

- Fishes and Loaves in Beckley

In addition to the monetary donations, ResCare Community Living says some of its workers will be volunteering at their local food banks in the coming weeks.

