Parkersburg Salvation Army preparing Thanksgiving meals for those in need

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many looking for Thanksgiving meals this Thursday, the Parkersburg Salvation Army is providing help to many in the neighboring areas.

The Salvation Army is in the process of preparing meals for those in Wood, Wirt, and Pleasants County.

Officials with the non-profit say that they are getting roughly 15 hundred meals put together for people that requested them.

The organization is getting help from a few volunteers, including one girl scout troop.

Salvation Army officials say that they love to see this kind of support from the community.

“It is so great to see. I mean, first of all, with the pandemic a lot of us haven’t been able to be out and together. Even though that is still going on we are very cognizant of that. We’re beginning to be able to be together and help those in need. The need doesn’t stop even when we can’t be outdoors or be out among the people. So, we’re just doing everything we can and make sure that everybody is fed on Thanksgiving day,” says Major Carey Richmond.

Some of the areas in which you can pick up your meals are:

Parkersburg/Wood County: The Salvation Army, 534 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, W.Va. (Carry out meals only served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Pleasants County: Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center 209 2nd Street; St. Marys, W.Va. 26170; 304-684-9243

Wirt County: Big Island Run Church 800 Big Island Run Road Elizabeth, W.Va. call 304-588-4037

For any more information about the meals, you can dial the number 304-485-4529.

