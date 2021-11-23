Advertisement

Ring cam video shows arrest of Waukesha parade suspect

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Wisconsin man says he got a surprise visit from the suspect accused of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade crowd.

And it was caught on his front door camera.

This video was recorded Sunday by the Ring camera at Daniel Rider’s home in downtown Waukesha.

Rider says he was watching football when Darrell Brooks rang his doorbell, claiming he was homeless, and asked to use Rider’s phone to call an Uber.

The 24-year-old invited Brooks in and gave him food and a jacket. He then let him use his phone.

Rider says he was unaware at the time of the deadly parade crash that killed five people and injured 48 others.

He asked Brooks to leave after he saw police on his street.

But he says Brooks returned, claiming he left his identification in the house.

That’s when police showed up and arrested Brooks.

Authorities say Brooks may be charged Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide in Sunday’s incident, with more additional charges coming.

